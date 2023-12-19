At least 111 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in northwestern China, the country's state media reported on Tuesday.

The official Xinhua News Agency said that 100 people died in the province of Gansu, and another 11 in the neighbouring province of Qinghai, during the quake that occurred just before midnight on Monday.

More than 200 people were injured, Xinhua said, 96 in Gansu and 124 in Qinghai. The quake struck in Gansu's Jishishan county, about five kilometres from the provincial boundary with Qinghai.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.9.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that there was damage to water and electricity lines, as well as transportation and communications infrastructure.

The earthquake was felt in Lanzhou, the Gansu provincial capital, about 1,450 kilometres southwest of the capital of Beijing.

University students in Lanzhou rushed out of their dorms, according to a social media post that had images showing young people standing outside.

China's deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.