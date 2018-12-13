China confirms detention of 2 Canadians

China has confirmed it detained two Canadian men, saying they were being held on suspicion of "endangering national security."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Thursday that Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were taken into custody on Monday.

Lu said Canada has been informed of the detentions, but declined to say whether the men have been provided with lawyers. He said they are being handled separately.

Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based non-governmental organization, is also being held in China. (Associated Press)

Spavor runs a business that organizes cultural exchanges to North Korea, while Kovrig was working with a non-governmental organization while on leave from a position with Global Affairs Canada.

Now based in the border city of Dandong in China, Spavor has been cultivating ties between potential Chinese investors and North Korean officials.

Spavor's experience with North Korea dates to at least 2001. In 2005, he lived in Pyongyang for several months teaching at a school run by a Canadian non-governmental organization, according to the website for his organization, Paektu Cultural Exchange.

Since then he's mastered the Korean language — with a distinctly North Korean accent — and maintained regular contact with many people in North Korea, including Kim Jong-un.

The two cases ratchet up pressure on Canada, where Meng Wanzhou, an executive with China-based telecom giant Huawei was recently released on bail.

Meng, daughter of the high-profile company's founder, was arrested in Vancouver at the request of the U.S., which seeks to extradite her to face fraud allegations.

Asked if detentions were related to Meng's arrest, Lu said they were being handled according to Chinese law.