18 coal miners killed by carbon monoxide in southwest China, state media reports

China's state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country's southwest.

Rescuers find 1 miner alive, still searching for 5 others

In this November 2015 file photo, a Chinese flag moves in the breeze as a loader moves coal at a coal mine near Ordos in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press)

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

China's coal mining industry used to be the world's deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.

now