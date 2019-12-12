Human remains from Chilean military plane found floating in water
Chile's defence minister said Thursday that human remains have been found from a military aircraft that disappeared on a flight to Antarctica.
38 passengers aboard plane en route to Antarctica when it took off on Monday
Thirty-eight passengers were aboard when the aircraft took off from southernmost Chile on Monday. Searchers on Wednesday found debris, believed to be from the plane, floating in the water.
The C-130 Hercules military transport plane was bound for a Chilean base on the frozen continent.
