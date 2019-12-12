Skip to Main Content
Human remains from Chilean military plane found floating in water

Chile's defence minister said Thursday that human remains have been found from a military aircraft that disappeared on a flight to Antarctica.

38 passengers aboard plane en route to Antarctica when it took off on Monday

Relatives of people aboard the Chilean Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo plane that went missing on its way to Antarctica arrive at Chabunco army base in Punta Arenas, Chile, on Wednesday. (Joel Estay/AFP/Getty Images)

Chile's defence minister said Thursday that human remains have been found from a military aircraft that disappeared on a flight to Antarctica.

Thirty-eight passengers were aboard when the aircraft took off from southernmost Chile on Monday. Searchers on Wednesday found debris, believed to be from the plane, floating in the water.

The C-130 Hercules military transport plane was bound for a Chilean base on the frozen continent.

More to come

