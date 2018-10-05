Chicago police officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in teen's death

Jurors found a Chicago police officer guilty on several charges in the fatal shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald including second-degree murder, in a case that sparked protests and allegations of racial bias in law enforcement.

Jason Van Dyke was charged with first degree-murder in the October 2014 killing, a charge that requires a finding that the shooting was unnecessary and unreasonable. The judge told jurors the second-degree charge was also available, requiring them to find Van Dyke believed his life was in danger but that the belief was unreasonable.

Van Dyke could face 15 years or more in prison on the second-degree murder charge, but probation is also an option with that charge. He was also found guilty of several lesser charges, including aggravated battery.

Judge Vincent Gaughan ordered Van Dyke's bail revoked.

During closing arguments Thursday, prosecutor Jody Gleason pointed to dashcam video of Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times as the teenager held a knife at his side. She noted that Van Dyke told detectives that McDonald raised the knife, that Van Dyke backpedalled, and that McDonald tried to get up off the ground after being shot.

"None of that happened," she said. "You've seen it on video. He made it up."

But Van Dyke's attorney, Dan Herbert, said the video, the centerpiece of the prosecutor's case, doesn't tell the whole story and is "essentially meaningless based on the testimony" jurors heard. He pointed to testimony from Van Dyke's partner that night, Joseph Walsh, who said he saw McDonald raise the knife, even though the video doesn't show that. Van Dyke made similar claims on the witness stand as he told jurors that he was afraid for his life and acted according to his training.

"The video is not enough," he said. "It shows a perspective, but it's the wrong perspective."

In this Nov. 24, 2015, file photo, a man holds a sign with a photo of Laquan McDonald during protests in Chicago. (Paul Beaty/Associated Press)

Herbert did not note that Walsh is one of three officers charged with conspiring to cover up and lie about the circumstances of the Oct. 20, 2014, shooting to protect Van Dyke. Jurors were told only that Walsh was testifying under "use immunity," meaning his testimony can't be used against him as long as he was truthful, but were never told about the allegations he faces.

Police encountered McDonald after a 911 call reported someone breaking into vehicles. As Van Dyke arrived, other police officers had the 17-year-old mostly surrounded on a city street. An officer with a Taser was just 25 seconds away.

The jury, which deliberated for about seven hours total on Thursday and Friday, was comprised of eight men and four women. Seven are white, three are Hispanic, one is Asian-American and one is African-American.

Two alternate jurors — a man and a woman — told reporters after being dismissed by the judge that they would have found Van Dyke guilty in the shooting. The man said he thought Van Dyke "should have waited a little bit longer." The woman said other officers had encountered McDonald that night and "they didn't feel the need to use deadly force."

A week before jury selection, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he would not seek a third term, although his office insisted the case had nothing to do with his decision. He had faced criticism that he fought the release of the video until after his re-election in April 2015.

In a statement posted on Twitter after the verdict, Emanuel wrote: "The effort to drive lasting reform and rebuild bonds of trust between residents and police must carry on with vigour."

As jurors began deliberating, the Chicago Police Department cancelled days off and put officers on 12-hour shifts. An extra 4,000 officers will be on the street, according to spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. The city saw protests after video of the shooting was released in November 2015.

The verdict is the latest chapter in a story that has led to the police superintendent and the county's top prosecutor both losing their jobs — one fired by the mayor and the other ousted by voters. It also led to a U.S. Justice Department investigation that found a "pervasive coverup culture" and prompted plans for far-reaching police reforms.

According to local historians, Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer to face murder charges in at least three decades.

Watch: Race and Policing in Chicago (2016)