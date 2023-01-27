Content
India to get 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month

India will receive 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month that will join eight others it received from Namibia in September as part of an ambitious plan to reintroduce the cats in the country after 70 years.

Cheetahs vanished from India because of hunting, loss of grassland habitat

A cheetah stares out of a large cage.
A cheetah is shown inside a transport cage before travelling to India at the Cheetah Conservation Fund in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, on Sept. 16, 2022. India will receive 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month to join eight it got from Namibia as part of an ambitious plan to reintroduce the cats in the country after 70 years. (Dirk Heinrich/The Associated Press)

India plans to transport an additional 12 animals annually for the next eight to 10 years as part of an agreement signed by the two countries, India's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said Friday.

Cheetah populations in most countries are declining. South Africa, where the cats are running out of space, is an exception.

A large Cheetah moves through an enclosure where the animal is quarantines before a move from South Africa to India.
A cheetah moves around a quarantine section, ahead of relocation to India, at a reserve near Bela-Bela, South Africa, on Sept. 4, 2022. (Denis Farrell/The Associated Press)

South Africa's National Biodiversity Institute, National Parks, the Cheetah Range Expansion Project and the Endangered Wildlife Trust will collaborate with their Indian counterparts, the ministry said in a statement.

The eight cheetahs flown from Namibia in September were released in sprawling Kuno National Park in central India.

Cheetahs were once widespread in India but disappeared by 1952 because of hunting and loss of habitat.

India hopes that importing African cheetahs will aid efforts to conserve the country's threatened and largely neglected grasslands.

There are fewer than 7,000 adult cheetahs in the wild globally, and they now inhabit less than nine per cent of their original range. Shrinking habitat, due to the increasing human population and climate change, is a huge threat.

A blindfolded male cheetah lays on it's side as it's loaded into a stretcher.
A male cheetah is loaded onto a stretcher after being tranquilized by wildlife veterinarian Andy Frasier, right, at a reserve near Bela-Bela, South Africa, on Sept. 4, 2022. This animal was one of four cheetahs sent to Mozambique last year to reintroduce the species to neighbouring parts of southern Africa. (Denis Farrell/The Associated Press)
