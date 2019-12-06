Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with deadly shootout in Florida

Police said there were multiple fatalities Thursday after a UPS driver in Florida was kidnapped by at least two robbery suspects who led police on a two-county chase that ended in gunfire at a busy intersection during rush hour.

Police in Miramar, about 32 kilometres north of where the incident started, said there were "multiple fatalities." Television news helicopters showed first responders tending to at least one person who fell out of the UPS truck, moments after several shots were fired when the chase ended.

In Coral Gables, where the incident began, police said a jewelry store worker was also injured but could not say if she had been shot. There was no immediate update on her condition.

It all began shortly after 4 p.m. local time, when police in Coral Gables received a silent alarm at the Regent Jewelers store in the city's Miracle Mile area. Two suspects were at the store and shots were being fired when police arrived, Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said during a news conference.

WATCH: Hijacked UPS truck chase turns deadly

An attempted armed robbery-turned-UPS truck hijacking turned deadly in Florida on Thursday.

The suspects fled in a truck, then allegedly carjacked the UPS delivery truck and its driver not long afterward to start the chase into the southern portion of Broward County, running red lights and narrowly avoiding some crashes along the way, police said. The chase ended when the truck got behind several vehicles at a crowded intersection.

News helicopters were following the chase and at least one showed the conclusion live, with one person falling out of the vehicle's passenger side after several shots were fired. It was unclear if the shots were fired from inside the truck, from law enforcement who were moving in or some combination thereof.

WATCH: Police hold press conference following hijacking

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak speaks with reporters following an attempted armed robbery-turned-UPS truck hijacking turned deadly in Florida on Thursday.

"This is what dangerous people do to get away," Hudak said. "And this is what people will do to avoid capture."

A bullet hit a window at Coral Gables city hall, which was locked down, Hudak said. No one inside city hall was believed to be injured, Hudak said.

Hudak said officers responded within 90 seconds, including one officer on foot who was involved in a nearby traffic stop. It was not immediately clear if anything from the jewelry store was taken, Hudak said.