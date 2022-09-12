After addressing lawmakers, King Charles travels to Edinburgh, where late Queen lies at rest

King Charles III told Parliament on Monday he was "resolved faithfully to follow" the example set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, addressing lawmakers and peers in what he described as the "the living and breathing instrument of our democracy."

At a ceremony in Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the parliamentary estate, Charles used his address to the upper and lower houses of parliament to pay tribute to his mother and to pledge to uphold the principle of constitutional government.

"While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion," he told the assembled lawmakers and peers.

"She set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

At Westminster Hall, lawmakers from both the House of Commons and the upper House of Lords expressed their condolences for the death of his mother.

WATCH | Choreographed protocol, with moments of spontaneity:

The traditions and protocols of Britain’s farewell to Queen Elizabeth Duration 3:26 It's been more than 70 years since Britain has had to lay a monarch to rest, and proclaim a new one. The tradition and protocols that ensure the Royal Family's survival are now being tested in real time, and so far have gone down without a hitch.

Since Elizabeth's death at aged 96 on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish holiday home, a choreographed series of plans to mourn Britain's monarch of 70 years has been put into operation.

On Sunday, her oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath on top, was taken by hearse on a six-hour journey from Balmoral through picturesque Scottish countryside, villages, small towns and cities to Edinburgh.

Tens of thousands of well-wishers lined the roads to pay their respects, while huge crowds, some in tears, gathered in Edinburgh to greet the cortege.

Scotland vigil later today

Charles will fly to Edinburgh with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and join his sister, Anne, and brothers Andrew and Edward.

The Queen's children will walk behind the hearse as the coffin of their mother is taken to St Giles' Cathedral, flanked by soldiers.

The King's Yeomen of the Guard arrive ahead of King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, London, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Joe Giddens/Reuters)

When it arrives at the church, the Duke of Hamilton and Brandon, the premier Scottish peer, will place the crown of Scotland on the coffin.

After a service, the coffin will rest at the cathedral for 24 hours to allow people to pay their respects. A continuous vigil will be mounted by soldiers from the Royal Company of Archers.

Charles will also visit the Scottish Parliament and meet Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, with a vigil to follow in the evening there.

Harry praises her 'unwavering grace and dignity'

In his first public comment since her death, Prince Harry paid an emotional tribute to his "granny" on Monday, saying she would be sorely missed not just by the family, but the world over.

"Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy," said Harry.

"I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, talk to crowd members outside Windsor Castle on Saturday. (Andrew Couldridge/Reuters)

Amid acrimony in the House of Windsor, Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the U.S. two years ago. On Saturday, there was a possible sign of a reconciliation as Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.

On Tuesday, the coffin will be flown to London, where on Wednesday it will begin a period of lying in state until early on Sept. 19 — the day of Elizabeth's state funeral — on a catafalque at Westminster Hall.

It will be guarded by soldiers or by Yeoman Warders — known as beefeaters — from the Tower Of London.

Members of the public will be allowed to process past the coffin, which will be covered by the Royal Standard with the sovereign's orb and sceptre placed on top, for 24 hours a day until 6.30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

"Those wishing to attend will be required to queue for many hours, possibly overnight," the government said in a statement. "Large crowds are expected and people are encouraged to check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long wait times."

WATCH | In India, scars of colonial past amid the tributes:

Queen’s death stirs up complicated feelings in India Duration 2:21 India observed a day of mourning Sunday for the death of Queen Elizabeth. But reaction to the Queen's death is complicated in India by a long a painful history of British colonial rule.

Meanwhile thousands of people are continuing to gather at royal palaces across Britain, bringing flowers. In Green Park near London's Buckingham Palace, where some of the tributes are being taken, long lines of bouquets now snake around the park allowing mourners to read the tributes.

Other well-wishers have attached their messages of condolence to trees.

"It's really touched me, losing the Queen," Amy Gibbs, 43, said outside Buckingham Palace. "I think she was an amazing lady that did her absolute best and gave us everything."