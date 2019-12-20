U.S. official's wife charged in car accident that killed 19-year-old in Britain

British prosecutors said on Friday they have decided to charge Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England in August that left a 19-year-old dead.

Harry Dunn's motorcycle collided with a car driven by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire used by the U.S. military.

She was given diplomatic immunity and left Britain shortly after the accident, setting off a dispute between London and Washington over whether she should return to face investigation.

"The director of public prosecutions has met with Harry Dunn's family to explain the basis of the decision we have made following a thorough review of the evidence available," Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement.

Dunn's case gained international prominence when his parents met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in October, an occasion he described as "beautiful" but "sad." Trump met the family in a bid to persuade them to meet Sacoolas, who was in the building at the same time.

The parents, who had not been told she would be there, were shocked by the overture and declined, though they seemed to assign most of their displeasure to being caught unawares to Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien.

The family want Sacoolas, 42, to return to Britain to face police questioning about the crash, but it is not clear if she'll be extradited.

The U.S. State Department said the decision by British prosecutors was disappointing.

"We are disappointed by today's Friday's] announcement and fear that it will not bring a resolution closer," the department spokesperson said.

"The United States has been clear that, at the time the accident occurred, and for the duration of her stay in the U.K., the driver in this case had status that conferred diplomatic immunities."

British foreign minister Dominic Raab praised the decision by prosecutors.

"I welcome the taking of a charging decision which is an important step towards justice for Harry and towards solace for his family, but it is not the end," Raab said.

"I hope that Anne Sacoolas will now realize the right thing to do is to come back to the U.K. and co-operate with the criminal justice process."

The maximum jail sentence in Britain for causing death by dangerous driving is 14 years.