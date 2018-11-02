Man who sent pipe bombs to CNN and prominent Democrats pleads guilty

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to sending a wave of pipe bombs to CNN and prominent critics of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Cesar Sayoc, 57, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

Among the charges were using a weapon of mass destruction, mailing explosives with an intent to kill or injure, and transporting explosives across state lines.

Sayoc, a part-time pizza deliveryman, grocery worker and former stripper, was arrested in October after a four-day manhunt.

At the time, Sayoc had been living in a white van plastered with pro-Trump stickers, the slogan "CNN SUCKS" and images of Democratic leaders with red cross-hairs over their faces.

A van with windows covered in pro-Trump and anti-Democrat stickers is seen in Hollywood, Fla., on April 6, 2018. The man was confiscated by U.S. authorities on Oct. 26, 2018, during the investigation into a series of parcel bombs sent to critics of Trump. (Geo Rodriguez/Reuters)

Prosecutors accused Sayoc of mailing bombs through the U.S. Postal Service to Democrats such as former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former vice-president Joe Biden, and Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.

Sayoc had been held without bail since his late-October arrest in Florida. He had been scheduled to go on trial this summer.

The bombs were sent in manila envelopes lined with bubble wrap and consisted of plastic six-inch pipes packed with explosive material and wired to small clocks and batteries, according to prosecutors. All were intercepted before reaching their intended targets, and none exploded.