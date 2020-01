Exiled former Central African Republic president returns ahead of election

Former Central African Republic President François Bozizé insists he has returned from exile with peaceful intentions, even as concerns are growing that he will run in the upcoming presidential election.

Bozizé, who came to power in a coup and ruled for a decade, was ousted by a coalition of rebel groups in 2013, leading to years of conflict. According to Reuters, he spent time in Kenya and Uganda.

Fears have grown in recent weeks about Central African Republic's fragile political stability as Michel Djotodia, the rebel leader who ousted Bozizé, also recently returned home after spending time in Benin.

In his first press conference Monday since returning in mid-December, Bozizé said his party will decide on whether he is their candidate.

"As far as I am concerned, until proof to the contrary, nothing prevents me from being a candidate," he told journalists. The election is set for December.

"I returned in a spirit of appeasement and search for peace, contrary to what some propaganda has tried to be spread in recent days," he added.

The United Nations Security Council imposed sanctions on Bozizé the year after his ouster, accusing the former leader of "engaging in or providing support for acts that undermine the peace, stability or security of CAR."

Bozizé said there was no basis for the allegations, and he called for the sanctions to be lifted.

People in Bangui, Central African Republic, celebrate as they gather for Bozizé's arrival in December 2019. Bozizé faces an international arrest warrant for crimes against humanity and incitement to genocide. (Florent Vergnes/AFP via Getty Images)

He again denied playing a role in the bloodshed that erupted in December 2013, distancing himself from the militia known as the anti-Balaka that tried to overthrow the mostly Muslim rebel coalition known as Seleka that ousted him from power.

"I've always said that the anti-Balaka movement happened after me. The result was that the country was set on fire and blood," he said. "It was not me who convened the Seleka in the Central African Republic. It was not me who crossed the red line. Let it be clear."