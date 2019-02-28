Argentine ex-president cleared of meddling in probe into deadly bombing of Jewish centre
An Argentine court has absolved former president Carlos Menem of charges he tried to interfere with the investigation into the country's deadliest terrorist incident — the bombing of a Jewish centre in 1994 that killed 85 people.
Carlos Menem, 88, was accused of interfering with investigation into terror incident that killed 85 people
An Argentine court has absolved former president Carlos Menem of charges he tried to interfere with the investigation into the country's deadliest terrorist incident — the bombing of a Jewish centre in 1994 that killed 85 people.
Thursday's ruling follows years of accusations that Menem and other officials tried to divert attention away from a Syrian businessman who was a family friend.
Menem, 88, was president from 1989 to 1999.
Even if he'd been convicted, he likely would have avoided prison due to his legal protections as a senator.
Nobody has yet been convicted of the bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association, though Argentine prosecutors blame several former Iranian officials as responsibile for the attack.