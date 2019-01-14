Cargo plane crashes in Iran, multiple fatalities: official

An Iranian emergency management official has told state TV that 16 people were on board a Boeing 707 cargo plane that crashed west of Tehran and that there is only one known survivor.

Pirhossein Koulivand made the comment to state TV on Monday, shortly after the crash at Fath Airport west of Tehran. The plane was supposed to land at another nearby airport.

The plane was carrying a cargo of meat from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital, to Iran.

Iran's air force said in a statement that fate of the crew, including their possible "martyrdom," is under investigation.

Iranians often use the word "martyrdom" for those who die in war or national service, suggesting the aircraft may have belong to the air force. The air force does operate Boeing 707s.