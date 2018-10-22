Migrant caravan, still thousands of kilometres from U.S., raises Trump's ire again

As a migrant caravan from Honduras appeared to be picking up increased numbers of people as it reached southern Mexico, President Donald Trump expressed alarm in a series of tweets and threatened to cut off aid to Central America.

Trump said in one of three tweets on the subject on Monday morning that the U.S. will begin "cutting off, or substantially reducing" aid to three Central American nations over a migrant caravan heading to the U.S. southern border.

"Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S," he said.

The three countries received a combined more than $500 million in funding from the U.S. in fiscal year 2017. The Trump administration proposed steep cuts in aid to Latin America and the Caribbean in its very first budget — ranging from 20 to 40 per cent for most countries — but Congress rejected the plan, keeping funding relatively stable compared to previous years.

Any decisions on aid have to be approved by Congress, which could have a different composition depending on the results of the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Mexican officials on Friday, and the president at times last week praised Mexican efforts to keep migrants from advancing past Guatemala. But on Monday, he tweeted: "Sadly, it looks like Mexico's Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan."

Trump added, in a misspelled tweet: "I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy." White House officials could not immediately provide details.

He asserted without evidence in his flurry of tweets that "unknown Middle Easterners" were among those in the caravan.

A 19th-century federal law restricts using the Army and other main branches of the military for civilian law enforcement on American soil, unless specifically authorized by Congress.

Central American migrants making their way to the U.S. in a large caravan stand in line waiting for medical aid in Tapachula, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (The Associated Press)

An earlier caravan in the spring led to the U.S. government amassing about 2,400 National Guard troops from four states near the southern border, although they are prevented by law from performing law enforcement duties or interacting with migrants.

The military can provide support services to law enforcement and has done so on occasion since the 1980s in previous administrations, but usually to less fanfare than the Trump request.

The migrant caravan, which started out more than a week ago with less than 200 participants, has drawn additional people along the way and it swelled to an estimated 5,000 Sunday after many migrants found ways to cross from Guatemala into southern Mexico as police blocked the official crossing point.

Later Sunday, authorities in Guatemala said another group of about 1,000 migrants had entered that country from Honduras.

In interviews along the journey, migrants have said they are fleeing widespread violence, poverty and corruption in Honduras. The caravan is unlike previous mass migrations for its unprecedented large numbers and because it largely began spontaneously through word of mouth.

Keeping together for strength and safety in numbers, some migrants huddled under a metal roof in Tapachula's main plaza Sunday night. Others lay exhausted in the open air, with only thin sheets of plastic to protect them from ground soggy from an intense evening shower.

"We are going to sleep here in the street, because we have nothing else," said Jose Mejia, 42, a father of four from the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula.

"We have to sleep on the sidewalk, and tomorrow wake up and keep walking. We'll get a piece of plastic to cover ourselves if it rains again."

Obrador calls for joint plan

Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested Sunday that the U.S., Canada and Mexico work out a joint plan for funding development in the poor areas of Central America and southern Mexico.

"In this way we confront the phenomenon of migration, because he who leaves his town does not leave for pleasure but out of necessity," said Lopez Obrador, who takes office Dec. 1.

Migrants received help Sunday from sympathetic Mexicans who offered food, water and clothing. Hundreds of locals driving pickups, vans and cargo trucks stopped to let them clamber aboard.

Civil defence officials for Mexico's southern state of Chiapas said they had offered to take the migrants by bus to a shelter set up by immigration officials about seven kilometres outside Tapachula, but the migrants refused, fearing that once they boarded the buses they would be deported.

Mexico (Google)

Ulises Garcia, a Red Cross official, said some migrants with injuries from their hard trek refused to be taken to clinics or hospitals, because they didn't want to leave the caravan.

Garcia said he had seen cases of swollen, lacerated and infected feet. But "they are going to continue walking, and their feet won't heal as long as they keep walking," he said.

Even if many reach the southern U.S. border, it's unclear how many would attempt to cross at legal points of entry or be processed for asylum claims.

The denial rate for El Salvadorans seeking asylum in the U.S. was 79 per cent from 2012 to 2017, according to tracking by Syracuse University. Hondurans were close behind with a 78 per cent denial rate, followed Guatemalans at 75 per cent.

The Trump administration has signalled its intentions to throttle legal immigration from the region even further. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in June that domestic abuse or fear of gang violence would no longer be considerations in asylum claims from the region, though the policy change has faced legal challenges.