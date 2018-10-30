2 separate caravans now moving north through Mexico

More than 1,000 migrants — in a second caravan that forced its way across the river from Guatemala — have now begun arriving in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula. The first contingents began arriving to camp out in Tapachula's main plaza on Tuesday.

They are about 400 kilometres behind the larger group, currently in the Oaxaca state city of Juchitan, which has made so much political noise in the U.S.

The two groups combined represent just a few days' worth of the average flow of migrants to the United States, and similar ones have occurred regularly over the years, passing largely unnoticed. But this year they have become a hot-button political issue amid an unprecedented pushback from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Susan Ormiston reports from Juchitan, Mexico, where she has met up with the initial caravan:

Susan Ormiston describes the people she's encountered in the caravan in Southern Mexico. 2:09

With just a week before U.S. midterm elections, the Pentagon announced it will deploy 5,200 troops to the southwest border in an extraordinary military operation, and Trump has continued to tweet and speak about the migrants. On Monday he said he wants build tent cities to house asylum seekers, and on Tuesday he floated the possibility of ending the constitutional right to U.S. citizenship for babies born in the country to non-citizens.

Experts widely dismissed the idea that the president could unilaterally change the rules on who is a citizen and said it's highly questionable whether an act of Congress could do it, either.