Pedestrians injured after car hits barriers at U.K. Parliament, man arrested

A man was arrested after a car collided with security barriers outside London's Parliament building and a number of pedestrians were injured, police said on Tuesday.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it," London's police force said in a statement on Twitter.

Footage on social media showed heavily armed police response units arriving at the scene, with the area outside the Parliament building in central London cordoned off.

