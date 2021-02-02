Skip to Main Content
World

Capt. Tom Moore, who raised millions to fight pandemic, has died, family says

Capt. Tom Moore, the British Second World War veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died at the age of 100, his family said on Tuesday.

100-year-old U.K. war veteran had been hospitalized with COVID-19

Thomson Reuters ·
Capt. Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old Second World War veteran who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has died, his family said Tuesday. (Peter Cziborra/Reuters)

Capt. Tom Moore, the British Second World War veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died at the age of 100, his family said on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore," his daughters said in a statement.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now