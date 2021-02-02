Capt. Tom Moore, who raised millions to fight pandemic, has died, family says
Capt. Tom Moore, the British Second World War veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died at the age of 100, his family said on Tuesday.
100-year-old U.K. war veteran had been hospitalized with COVID-19
Capt. Tom Moore, the British Second World War veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died at the age of 100, his family said on Tuesday.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore," his daughters said in a statement.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.