Top Democrat Schumer calls for Trump's removal from office after Capitol riot

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday during a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's electoral college victory.

Congress returned later Wednesday after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement and has now formally certified Biden's election victory.

Here are the latest developments, including a pledge from the U.S. president — who has for months refused to concede and made baseless allegations of voter fraud — promising an "orderly transition" on Jan. 20.

11:40 a.m. ET: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called on U.S. President Donald Trump's cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday's violent assault on the Capitol by a group largely comprised of the president's supporters.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol "was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president." He said: "This president should not hold office one day longer."

Schumer said Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. He said: "If the vice-president and the cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."

The Republican leadership, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has not commented on the possibility of reconvening for that purpose.

WATCH | Keith Boag: Trump exploited longstanding currents on the right:

Trump didn't create politics behind Capitol siege, he exploited them: Keith Boag

11:15 a.m. ET: The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the violent mob that stormed the building wielded metal pipes, chemical irritants and other weapons against law enforcement.

Steven Sund issued a statement Thursday saying the rioting protesters "actively attacked" police officers and "were determined to enter into the Capitol building by causing great damage."

A Capitol Police officer shot and killed one person, who Sund identified as Ashli Babbitt. Sund did not identify the officer but said they would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Sund defended his agency's response from criticism that officers did not do enough to stop the incursion. He says his agency "had a robust plan" for what he anticipated would be peaceful protests but that what occurred Wednesday was "criminal, riotous behaviour."

There will be many videos, some with raise concern, some will show heroism. We need a full investigation on how the Capitol's security was breached this quickly. As the ranking member on the committee that funds the Capitol Police, I intend to be at the forefront of that inquiry. —@ChrisMurphyCT

He said more than 50 Capitol and Washington police officers were injured and several Capitol Police officers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Several members of Congress, including Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, thanked the force for preventing members of the House and Senate from getting injured but also promised to inquire about how the compound was breached.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at a news conference also thanked all police agencies while announcing a two-week state of emergency in order for the district to marshal for more resources during the transition between presidential administrations. She characterized the actions of those who stormed the Capitol as "textbook terrorism."

Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C., had no further information on the three people who were said late Wednesday to have died of "medical emergencies."

D.C. police officials had earlier said that two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

WATCH | See how the siege on the U.S. Capitol unfolded:

U.S. Congress validates Biden-Harris win

10:30 a.m. ET: Former attorney general William Barr said Trump's conduct before and during the storming of the U.S. Capitol was a "betrayal of his office and supporters."

In a statement to The Associated Press, Barr said Thursday that "orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable."

Barr was one of Trump's most loyal and ardent defenders in the cabinet. He resigned last month, days after saying at a news conference that he saw no evidence of the widespread election fraud Trump was baselessly alleging.

8:55 a.m. ET: Trump's former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, now a special envoy to Northern Ireland, joined a growing number of administration officials who are resigning.

"I can't do it. I can't stay," Mulvaney told CNBC on Thursday. "Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they're worried the president might put someone worse in."

Mulvaney also served as director of the Office of Management and Budget for three years during Trump's term.

Stephanie Grisham, the Melania Trump's chief of staff and a former White House press secretary, submitted her resignation Wednesday. Deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, White House social secretary Rickie Niceta and deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews also resigned, according to officials.

3:55 a.m. ET: Trump said there "will be an orderly transition on January 20th" after Congress concluded the electoral vote count certifying president-elect Joe Biden's victory and after a day of violence when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Trump said in a statement tweeted by his social media director Dan Scavino: "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th."

He went on: "I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again."

Trump's account is locked by Twitter.

Trump has spent the last two months refusing to concede the election and making baseless allegations of mass voter fraud that have been rejected by dozens of courts and Republican officials, including his former attorney general.

Pence presided over the formal session that ended early Thursday morning tallying the electoral college vote.

WATCH | U.S. Congress validates Biden-Harris win:

How the siege on the U.S. Capitol unfolded

3:41 a.m. ET: The House and Senate certified Biden's electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. Among four people who died was a woman who was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police.

The rampage began shortly after Trump repeated his unfounded claims of election fraud to thousands of rallying demonstrators he'd invited to Washington. Many then surged to the Capitol after he incited them to go there as lawmakers debated the electoral votes.

More than six hours after the violence erupted, lawmakers resumed their session.

Thirteen Republican senators and dozens of Republican representatives had planned to force debate and votes on perhaps six different states' votes. The assault on the Capitol made some Republicans squeamish about trying to overturn Biden's win, and challenges were lodged only against Arizona and Pennsylvania. Both efforts lost overwhelmingly.

Biden defeated Trump by 306-232 electoral votes and will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

3:25 a.m. ET: Republican Sen. Ted Cruz defended his objection to the electoral college results as "the right thing to do." The Texas senator condemned the violence that erupted as supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol.

Cruz led the first challenge to Biden's defeat of Trump by objecting to Arizona's results. He sought to have Congress launch a commission to investigate the election.

Cruz said he was confident the country will have a "peaceful and orderly transition of power."

3:10 a.m. ET: The House joined the Senate in turning aside Republican objections to Pennsylvania's electoral vote for president-elect Biden. Lawmakers in the House voted 282-138 against the objection as the counting of electoral college votes continued into the early hours of Thursday morning. The Senate shut down the same objection 92-7 just after midnight, and unlike the House, declined to debate before voting.

Those objecting to Pennsylvania's votes included 80 House Republicans and a small group of senators that included Missouri Republican Josh Hawley, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential contender.

LISTEN l Front Burner on Wednesday's scene in D.C.

Front Burner - Pro-Trump extremists storm Capitol Hill

12:55 a.m. ET: The Senate quickly killed Republican objections to Pennsylvania's electoral vote.

Senators voted 92-7 after midnight to derail the GOP attempt to overturn Pennsylvania's support for the Democrat.

Biden won Pennsylvania by slightly more than 80,000 votes. Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump and his allies filed at least a half-dozen lawsuits challenging Biden's win on various grounds, including that many or all of the state's mail-in ballots were illegal.

The lawsuits failed as judge after judge found no violation of state law or constitutional rights, or no grounds to grant an immediate halt to certifying the election.

11:20 p.m. ET Wednesday: The House voted overwhelmingly to reject an objection to Biden's win in Arizona, joining the Senate in upholding the results of the election there.

The objection failed 303-121, with only Republicans voting in support.

WATCH | What happens to Trumpism after Trump?

What happens to Trumpism after Trump?

11:10 p.m. ET Wednesday: Four people died when supporters of Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol. Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in "medical emergencies."

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

