Multiple people shot at Maryland newspaper

Multiple people were shot Thursday at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., where one witness said a single gunman fired into the newsroom.

Phil Davis, a reporter at the Capital, tweeted that the gunman shot through a glass door and then fired at multiple employees.

He added, "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

Police officers are searching the building, according to Marc Limansky, spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

He said the situation is "active and ongoing." Limansky said he has no details about potential victims.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said earlier it is responding to the shooting.

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

Lt. Ryan Frashure, another spokesperson for the county police department, told local media officers are "doing everything to get people out safe." He said they must look for other dangers, such as bombs.

The Capital and newspapers including the Maryland Gazette are owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement saying he was "absolutely devastated" by the shooting.

Officials said U.S.President Donald Trump had been briefed on it. White House spokesperson Lindsay Waters told reporters, "Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected."