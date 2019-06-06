Canadians kidnapped in Ghana, Global Affairs Canada says
Global Affairs Canada is confirming reports that Canadian citizens have been kidnapped in Ghana.
Canadian officials working alongside local authorities, in touch with families
Local media have reported that two women were abducted in Kumasi, a major city in central Ghana.
GAC did not confirm specifics or offer information about the number of people abducted, citing security concerns.
Canadian officials are working with local authorities, and are in touch with the families of the individuals who were abducted, Global Affairs said.