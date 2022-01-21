Canadian tourist killed, 2 others wounded in Mexico resort shooting, local authorities say

A Canadian tourist was killed Friday in a shooting at a hotel along Mexico's Caribbean coast, state authorities said. Two other tourists of unknown nationality were wounded.

Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernandez said via Twitter that authorities were searching for a Hotel Xcaret guest in the shooting. He shared a photo of a man walking with a handgun.

The Xcaret resort is south of Playa del Carmen.

Hernandez said all three victims were taken to a hospital where one later died.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said the federal government is aware of reports that Canadian citizens had been affected by "an incident in Mexico," and that consular officials are contacting local authorities to find out more.

It is just the latest brazen act of violence along Mexico's famed Mayan Riviera, the crown jewel of its tourism industry.

Este es el huésped que disparó ocasionando las lesiones que posteriormente provocaran la muerte a uno de ellos, las autoridades del grupo de coordinacion despliegan fuerte operativo para su captura, cualquier información para pronta detención estaremos profundamente agradecidos. <a href="https://t.co/PRDC0hhBBe">pic.twitter.com/PRDC0hhBBe</a> —@Lucio_HG

In November, a shootout on the beach of Puerto Morelos left two suspected drug dealers dead. Authorities said there were some 15 gunmen from a gang that apparently disputed control of drug sales there.

In late October, further south in the laid-back destination of Tulum, two tourists — one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German — were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed.

Following those events, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent nearly 1,500 members of the National Guard to reinforce security in the area.