A Canadian Pacific Railway train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire north of Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Rockwood Fire and Rescue posted a photo of the derailment on its Facebook page and asked residents to "stay clear," without specifying the extent of damage.

An FRA safety inspector is en route to the site of the derailment near Brassua, Maine, the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration said in a tweet.

"Local responders have contained a fire in the area with no hazardous material released," it added.

C. Doniele Carlson, the director of communications for Canadian Pacific Kansas City, also confirmed the derailment and said the hazardous elements of the train's cargo were not involved in the fire.

"Our emergency response teams and hazardous materials experts have responded and continue to conduct a full assessment of the situation," Carlson said in a statement. "There are no evacuations and no threat to public safety."

Rockwood fire department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The Maine Forest Service said in a statement that three locomotive engines and six cars carrying lumber and electrical wiring went off the track at about 8:30 a.m. local time in Sandwich Academy Grant Township in Somerset County.