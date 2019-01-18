Skip to Main Content
Canadian national among 5 ordered held as suspects in Nairobi hotel attack
Canadian national Guleid Abdihakim and four other people suspected of helping extremist gunmen stage a deadly attack in the Kenyan capital this week appeared in court on Friday as prosecutors investigated them for suspected terror offences.

Osman Ibrahim, Guleid Abdihakim, Gladys Kaari Justus, Oliver Kanyango Muthee and Joel Nganga Wainaina, left to right, appear at a court hearing in Nairobi on Friday. The court ordered that the five suspects be held as a hotel attack earlier this week is investigated. (Associated Press)

A judge ordered that the five be held for 30 days while authorities look into the assault earlier this week on the dusitD2 hotel complex in Nairobi. Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda and based in neighbouring Somalia, claimed responsibility.

Kenyan authorities say 21 people, including one police officer, were killed by the attackers, one of whom blew himself up beside a restaurant. Another four gunmen died.

Prosecutors suspect the alleged accomplices, including two taxi drivers and an agent for a mobile phone-based money service, of "aiding and abetting" the attackers, who stormed the Nairobi complex on Tuesday afternoon and were killed by Wednesday morning, according to a court document.

Prosecutors said they were pursuing more suspects in and outside Kenya.

