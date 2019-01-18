Canadian national Guleid Abdihakim and four other people suspected of helping extremist gunmen stage a deadly attack in the Kenyan capital this week appeared in court on Friday as prosecutors investigated them for suspected terror offences.

A judge ordered that the five be held for 30 days while authorities look into the assault earlier this week on the dusitD2 hotel complex in Nairobi. Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda and based in neighbouring Somalia, claimed responsibility.

Kenyan authorities say 21 people, including one police officer, were killed by the attackers, one of whom blew himself up beside a restaurant. Another four gunmen died.

Prosecutors suspect the alleged accomplices, including two taxi drivers and an agent for a mobile phone-based money service, of "aiding and abetting" the attackers, who stormed the Nairobi complex on Tuesday afternoon and were killed by Wednesday morning, according to a court document.

Prosecutors said they were pursuing more suspects in and outside Kenya.

More to come