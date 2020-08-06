Skip to Main Content
Chinese court sentences Canadian national to death for making drugs
A Chinese court has sentenced a Canadian national to death for producing drugs, according to a court posting, amid rising tension between the two countries over the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

Canadian national Xu Weihong was sentenced to death in a trial, Guangzhou Intermediate Court said in a notice on its website on Thursday (Fred Dufour/Pool/Reuters)

Xu Weihong was sentenced to death in a trial, Guangzhou Intermediate Court said in a notice on its website on Thursday.

