Chinese court sentences Canadian national to death for making drugs
A Chinese court has sentenced a Canadian national to death for producing drugs, according to a court posting, amid rising tension between the two countries over the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.
Xu Weihong was sentenced to death in a trial, Guangzhou Intermediate Court said in a notice on its website on Thursday.