Canadian man arrested at Amsterdam airport for alleged bomb threat

A 51-year-old Canadian man has been arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport after authorities say he claimed he had a bomb.

Joanna Helmonds, a spokesperson for the border police agency in the Netherlands, says the incident occurred Monday evening in one of the airport's departure halls.

Helmonds says the hall was evacuated as a precaution.

She says police are continuing to investigate and that more information will be available on Tuesday.

Tweets by the border police say no explosives were found and the man was held in custody.

The terminal was reopened after the arrest.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told CBC News that consular officials were aware of the situation and were liaising with local authorities, but no further information could be disclosed due to the provisions of the Privacy Act.