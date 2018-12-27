Canadian set for drug-smuggling trial in China

A court in China said Wednesday that a Canadian citizen will stand trial on drug-smuggling charges this weekend, a case announced amid already strained relations between the two countries.

A notice posted by the Supreme People's Court of China said Robert Lloyd Schellenberg will appear in court in the northeastern province of Liaoning on Dec. 29.

In their reporting of the arrest, some Chinese media referenced the detentions of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig — both being held in China and accused of engaging in "activities undermining China's national security."

A Canadian government source told CBC that the pending court hearing is an appeal for a previous conviction, and that Schellenberg was not recently arrested, as suggested by Chinese media.

Canadian officials have been following Schellenberg's case for "quite a while" and have been providing consular services, the source added.

Canadian analysts and former diplomats believe the arrests of Spavor and Kovrig are in retaliation for the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a top executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of the U.S. She is accused of violating international sanctions against Iran.