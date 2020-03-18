Canada, U.S. preparing to close border to non-essential travel
Multiple sources tell CBC News that Canada and the United States are in the advanced stages of a deal to close the border to non-essential travel.
Tourism, shoppers to be barred from crossing into either country
The agreement is not finalized, but would close the border to tourists and shoppers while still allowing Canadians now abroad to return home.
The final deal is expected to allow commercial traffic to continue to keep critical supply chains intact.
More to come