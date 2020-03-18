Skip to Main Content
Canada, U.S. preparing to close border to non-essential travel
World

Multiple sources tell CBC News that Canada and the United States are in the advanced stages of a deal to close the border to non-essential travel.

Tourism, shoppers to be barred from crossing into either country 

CBC News
Trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ont., into Detroit in June 2018. A deal to close the U.S.-Canada border would allow commercial traffic to continue, to keep critical supply chains intact, according to sources. (Paul Sancya/The Associated Press)

The agreement is not finalized, but would close the border to tourists and shoppers while still allowing Canadians now abroad to return home.

The final deal is expected to allow commercial traffic to continue to keep critical supply chains intact.

More to come

