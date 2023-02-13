Queen Consort Camilla tests positive for COVID-19

Camilla, the wife of King Charles and the Queen Consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the COVID virus," the palace said in a statement about the health of the 75-year old royal.

The palace added that she has cancelled all her public engagements for this week, "with regret."

"[She] sends her sincere apologies to those who has been due to attend them."

According to The Telegraph, Camilla had to cancel two engagements set for Tuesday: the Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, and a library in Telford.

Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot, and Camilla had contracted the virus once in February last year.