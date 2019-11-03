Skip to Main Content
Trump threatens to cut federal funding for California wildfires
U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to cut federal funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall.

Governor dismisses U.S. president as someone who doesn't believe in climate change

U.S. President Donald Trump told California's government on Twitter to 'get your act together' and do more to fight the wildfires in the state. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Trump tweeted Sunday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a "terrible job of forest management." He tweeted that when fires rage, the governor comes to the federal government for help. "No more," Trump said.

Newsom replied with a tweet: "You don't believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation."

The state controls a small percentage of forest land. The federal government manages most of it.

Last year, Trump made a similar threat amid California fires — accusing the state of "gross mismanagement" of forests.

At the time, Newsom defended wildfire prevention efforts while criticizing the federal government for not doing enough.

