Trump threatens to cut federal funding for California wildfires
Governor dismisses U.S. president as someone who doesn't believe in climate change
U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to cut funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall.
Trump tweeted Sunday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a "terrible job of forest management." He tweeted that when fires rage, the governor comes to the federal government for help. "No more," Trump said.
Newsom replied with a tweet: "You don't believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation."
The state controls a small percentage of forest land. The federal government manages most of it.
Last year, Trump made a similar threat amid California fires — accusing the state of "gross mismanagement" of forests.
At the time, Newsom defended wildfire prevention efforts while criticizing the federal government for not doing enough.
..Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states...But our teams are working well together in.....—@realDonaldTrump
You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation. <a href="https://t.co/PSt8N39Er5">https://t.co/PSt8N39Er5</a>—@GavinNewsom
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.