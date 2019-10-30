New wildfire breaks out in wind-whipped Southern California

A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes, as both ends of the state struggled with flames, dangerously gusty weather and deliberate blackouts.

Driven by powerful Santa Ana winds, the brush fire broke out before dawn between the cities of Simi Valley and Moorpark north of Los Angeles and exploded to more than 526 hectares, threatening 6,500 homes, Ventura County officials said.

The extraordinarily dry and prolonged winds are predicted to gust through Wednesday, prompting strong warnings from meteorologists as residents contend with damaging wildfires.

It was a daunting forecast for firefighters battling a 240-hectare blaze consuming the shrub-covered hills near the Getty Center museum in Los Angeles that has displaced thousands of residents.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued an "extreme red flag" warning for wildfires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

"I don't know if I've ever seen us use this warning," said forecaster Marc Chenard. "It's pretty bad."

Library spokesperson Melissa Giller said around midmorning that the hilltop museum in Simi Valley was not damaged. She said that the flames came within about 30 metres of the property but that it was protected by aircraft dropping water and by a firebreak, or a buffer zone cleared of brush.

Hundreds of goats are brought in each year to eat away vegetation that could fuel wildfires on the 120-hectare grounds, Giller said. Reagan and his wife, Nancy, are buried next to each other on a hillside at the library.

Statewide, the weather service issued warnings of dangerous fire weather conditions covering more than 88,000 square km, encompassing some 21 million people. Scientists have linked an increase in frequency and intensity of wildfires to climate change.

The Santa Ana winds are a regional weather phenomenon that sends gusts westward off the desert out to the Southern California coast. They are forecast to reach sustained speeds of 80 to 110 km/h on Wednesday and Thursday, raising the risk of sparks and embers being whipped into fresh wildfires in unburned areas.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said extremely high winds could also force the grounding of water-dropping helicopters, a vital component of the firefighting arsenal.

Fire officials are worried that strong winds will whip up embers like these in Calistoga, Calif. (Noah Berger/The Associated Press)

City arson investigators say the Getty fire was likely caused by a broken tree branch being blown into power lines during high winds on Monday morning.

Electricity remained cut off to roughly half a million homes and businesses in Northern and Central California on Tuesday as a precaution by the state's largest utility.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has accused utilities of failing to adequately modernize and safely maintain their power systems.

Gaining ground

An army of some 1,100 firefighters battled the Getty fire Tuesday in a narrow window of slower winds. By early Wednesday, crews had managed to contain about 15 per cent of the blaze.

In Northern California, where firefighters struggled for a sixth day against a 30,760-hectare blaze in Sonoma County's winemaking region, high-wind forecasts prompted Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) to impose a new round of blackouts for nearly 600,000 homes and businesses.

That included about 400,000 customers blacked out in a power shutoff that PG&E instituted days earlier, the company said.

Early Wednesday, PG&E announced that it had restored about 73 per cent of the 970,000 or so customers affected in earlier shutoffs.

Utilities serving Southern California's more highly urbanized areas have imposed smaller-scale outages.

PG&E has been implicated in the Sonoma County blaze, dubbed the Kincade fire. The utility acknowledged last week that the Kincade fire broke out near a damaged PG&E transmission tower at about the time a live high-voltage line carried by that tower malfunctioned.

Crews have made some progress in their fight to contain the Getty Fire, seen here on Monday. The fire is burning along the 405 freeway north of Los Angeles. (Gene Blevins/Reuters)

The company filed for bankruptcy in January, citing $30 billion in potential liability from a series of deadly fires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Citing progress made against the Kincade fire, Newsom said the number of evacuees in Northern California had diminished from 190,000 at the peak of that blaze to 130,000 on Tuesday.

Property losses from the Kincade, listed at 15 per cent contained, were put at 189 homes and other structures, double Monday's tally.

The size of the Getty fire's evacuation zone was reduced by roughly 3,000 homes on Tuesday but residents of about 7,000 homes remained displaced, fire officials said. At least a dozen homes have been destroyed so far.

