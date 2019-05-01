Suspect in California synagogue shooting pleads not guilty

The man accused of gunning down a 60-year-old woman and injuring three others — including a child — at a Southern California synagogue on Saturday has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder in connection with the attack.

John T. Earnest, 19, made his first court appearance Tuesday, where he also pleaded not guilty to burning a mosque last month in nearby Escondido, Calif.

Prosecutors allege Earnest fired eight to 10 shots inside the Chabad of Poway synagogue near San Diego over the weekend, on the last day of Passover, a major Jewish holiday.

Lori Kaye was killed while praying in the foyer, prosecutors said. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein lost an index finger. Almog Peretz and his eight-year-old niece, Noya Dahan, suffered shrapnel wounds.

Earnest, wearing glasses and standing inside a glass cabin in court, showed no emotion as a prosecutor recounted Saturday's attack in Poway, a suburb north of San Diego. He spoke only once, acknowledging he was waiving his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, where prosecutors lay out their evidence.

Members of the Chabad synagogue hug as they gather near the Altman Family Chabad Community Center on Saturday in Poway, Calif. (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune/Associated Press)

Judge Joseph Brannigan denied bail and scheduled the hearing for July 8.

Earnest would be eligible for the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted of murder that is classified as a hate crime, said San Diego County district attorney Summer Stephan.

She said she would decide soon whether to seek the death penalty.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in March issued a moratorium on executions while he is in office.

The district attorney, who vowed to avoid identifying Earnest by name, said the defendant expressed his "intent to harm Jews" in an online posting.

He also acknowledged using gasoline to spark a blaze that charred a wall of the Escondido mosque and scrawling graffiti praising the gunman who killed 50 people at two New Zealand mosques last month, Stephan said.