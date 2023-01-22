10 killed in shooting near Los Angeles after Lunar New Year festival

Ten people were killed and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting was reported at 10:22 p.m. and occurred at a dance club on Garvey Ave. in Monterey Park. The suspect remains on the loose, police said.

Capt. Andrew Meyer of the sheriff's department said the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical.

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population located 16 kilometres from downtown Los Angeles.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.