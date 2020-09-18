California firefighter dies battling massive El Dorado blaze

A firefighter died on Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release.

The El Dorado Fire erupted earlier this month after a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device was used by a couple to reveal their baby's gender, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said.

The name of the firefighter was being withheld until family members are notified. The cause of the death was under investigation.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time," spokesperson Zach Behrens said in the release.

Firefighters have also died battling the so-called Stagecoach and August Complex fires in the state this summer.

The El Dorado Fire has burned more than 19,000 acres (7,700 hectares) and was about 66 per cent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Wildfires have burned more than three million acres in California this year and are blamed for at least 25 deaths.

"I've been at this 23 years, and by far this is the worst I've seen," said Justin Silvera, a 43-year-old battalion chief with Cal Fire, on Thursday.

Thousands of buildings destroyed

Cal Fire's roughly 8,000 personnel have been fighting blazes from the Oregon border to the Mexico border, bouncing from fire to fire, said Tim Edwards, president of the union for Cal Fire, the nation's second-largest firefighting agency.

California alone has spent $529 million US since July 1 on wildfires, said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director of Cal Fire. By comparison, the state spent $691 million the entire fiscal year that ended June 30.

The August Complex Fire burns near Lake Pillsbury in the Mendocino National Forest in central California. It is among about two dozen fires not fully under control in the state. (Noah Berger/The Associated Press)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that more than 17,000 firefighters were battling some 25 major fires in the state that had ignited in the past month, after an unprecedented lightning siege in mid-August. That total includes firefighters from agencies other than Cal Fire and from outside the state helping to battle blazes.

In addition to the death toll, some 4,200 structures have been destroyed statewide and more than 38,000 people under evacuation.

The wildfires racing across tinder-dry landscape in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington have sent traces of smoke as far as Mexico, Canada and even Europe, according to satellite images.