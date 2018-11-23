California's Camp Wildfire nearly contained as death toll tops 84

Authorities say there has been one more fatality in the Camp Wildfire in Northern California, bringing the death toll from it to 84.

They also say the fire is 95 per cent contained. The blaze that started Nov. 8 levelled Paradise, Calif., destroying more than 13,000 homes.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said more than 560 names remain on the missing list.

Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

Paradise is about 225 kilometres north of San Francisco.