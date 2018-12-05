George H.W. Bush to be honoured at state funeral

The nation's capital bids final farewell to the late former U.S. president George H.W. Bush on Wednesday in a service of prayer and praise that is drawing together world envoys, Americans of high office, Canadian dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

A viewing for the 41st president at the hushed Capitol Rotunda drew to a close on Wednesday morning. A ceremony at Washington National Cathedral, the nexus of state funerals, will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens as they honour the Republican president who oversaw the post-Cold War transition and led a successful Gulf War, only to lose re-election in a generational shift to Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992.

The four living ex-presidents are coming — among them, George W. Bush will eulogize his father — and current President Donald Trump will attend, but is not scheduled to speak. Also attending are Prince Charles, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the king and queen of Jordan, and representatives from several other countries.

Although Trump will attend Bush's service, he is not among the eulogists, marking the first time since Lyndon Johnson's death in 1973 that a sitting president has not been tapped to eulogize a late president.

Along with eldest son George W. Bush, eulogists include:

Alan Simpson, the former senator and acerbic wit from Wyoming.

Brian Mulroney, the former Canadian prime minister who also gave a eulogy for Ronald Reagan.

Jon Meacham, presidential historian.

Mulroney's time as prime minister encompassed George H.W. Bush's entire term as president. The pair developed a collegial bond and tackled issues related to trade and the environment, while Bush thought so highly of Mulroney's rapport for European and Russian leaders that he touted the Canadian for consideration as the next UN secretary general, though Mulroney opted to concentrate on domestic affairs.

The Canadian delegation will also include Liberal MP Scott Brison and David MacNaughton, Canadian ambassador to the U.S.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says he will highlight George H.W. Bush's 'special affection and respect for Canada' when he delivers a eulogy at the former U.S. president's funeral. 7:06

Dignitaries and members of the public have come forward since the death was announced on Nov. 30, to honour the Texan whose service to his country extended three-quarters of a century, from the Second World War through his final years as an advocate for volunteerism and relief for people displaced by natural disaster.

On Tuesday, soldiers, citizens in wheelchairs and long lines of others on foot wound through the Capitol Rotunda to view Bush's casket and honour a president whose legacy included world war military service and a landmark law affirming the rights of the disabled. Former senator Bob Dole, a compatriot in war, peace and political struggle, steadied himself out of his wheelchair and saluted his old friend and former rival.

After the national funeral service at the cathedral Wednesday, Bush's body will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church before burial Thursday at his family plot on the presidential library grounds at Texas A&M University in College Station. His final resting place will be alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, the daughter with leukemia who died in 1953 at age 3.

Trump ordered the federal government closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning. Flags on public buildings are flying at half-mast for 30 days.

As at notable moments in his life, Bush brought together Republicans and Democrats in his death, and not only the VIPs.

Dole's poignant salute

Members of the public who never voted for the man waited in the same long lines as the rest, attesting that Bush possessed the dignity and grace that deserved to be remembered by their presence on a cold overcast day in the capital.

"I'm just here to pay my respects," said Jane Hernandez, a retired physician in the heavily Democratic city and suburbs. "I wasn't the biggest fan of his presidency, but all in all he was a good, sincere guy doing a really hard job as best he could."

Bush's service dog, Sully, was taken to the viewing too.

The CIA also honoured Bush, the only spy chief to become president, as three agency directors, past and present, joined the public in the viewing.

People lined up before dawn to pay respects to the 41st president, a son and father of privilege now celebrated by everyday citizens for his common courtesies and depth of experience.

"He was so qualified, and I think he was just a decent man," said Sharon Terry, touring Washington with friends from an Indianapolis garden club. Said her friend Sue Miller, also in line for the viewing: "I actually think I underestimated him when he was in office. My opinion of him went up seeing how he conducted himself as a statesman afterward."

Fred Curry, one of the few African-Americans in line, is a registered Democrat from Hyattsville, Md., who voted for Bush in 1988, the election won by the one-term president.

"Honestly I just liked him," Curry said. "He seemed like a sincere and decent man and you couldn't argue with his qualifications."

Former Sen. Bob Dole salutes the flag-draped casket containing the remains of former President George H.W. Bush on Tuesday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)

Inside the Capitol, Sully, a two-year-old Labrador retriever, sat by the casket in the company of people who came to commemorate Bush's signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the 1990 law that, among its many provisions, required businesses that prohibit pets to give access to service dogs.

The law was just one point of intersection for Bush and Dole, now 95, who was one of its leading advocates in the Senate.

They were fellow Second World War veterans, Republican Party leaders, fierce rivals for the 1988 Republican presidential nomination won by Bush ("Stop lying about my record," Dole snapped at Bush) and skilled negotiators. Dole, an army veteran hit by German machine-gun fire in Italy, has gone through life with a disabled right arm. Bush, a navy pilot, survived a bailout from his stricken aircraft over the Pacific and an earlier crash landing.

On Tuesday, Dole was helped out of his wheelchair by an aide, slowly steadied himself and saluted Bush with his left hand, his chin quivering.

Jimmy Carter, younger than Bush by four months, is now the oldest of the four living former presidents.