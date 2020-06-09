Skip to Main Content
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dead of a heart attack
World·New

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dead of a heart attack

Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza has died, the government of the central African nation has announced in a statement posted on Twitter.

Nkurunziza was to step down for his handpicked ally in August after 15 years in power

Thomson Reuters ·
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza is shown at a party meeting on Jan. 26. He ruled the eastern African nation for 15 years. (Evrard Ngendakumana/Reuters)

Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza has died, the government of the central African nation announced in a statement posted on Twitter.

The government statement said that Nkurunziza, 56, had died of a heart attack.

Nkurunziza, who has faced accusations of political repression at home and abroad, announced he was stepping down this year after 15 years in office, although the former rebel leader was expected to remain a prominent force in the poor East African nation.

Nkurunziza came to power in the nation of 11 million as part of a peace deal that ended a bloody conflict between Hutus and Tutsis. The country was plunged into violence again in 2015 after Nkurunziza sought a third term in office, a move his opponents said violated the constitution and terms of the 2005 deal.

Nearly half a million people fled during that crisis five years ago, and the battered economy has never recovered. Violent protests eventually subsided, but low-level political violence continues.

Presidential candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Burundi's ruling party, the National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy, casts a ballot May 20 in Gitega. Ndayishimiye, the handpicked successor of Nkurunziza, won a disputed election. (Evrard Ngendakumana/Reuters)

Opponents boycotted the 2015 poll, accusing the government of election abuses and rights violations, charges it denied.

In this year's election, Nkurunziza nominated retired army general Evariste Ndayishimiye as candidate for the ruling CNDD-FDD party.

Ndayishimiye won the May vote, which was panned by opposition parties as being fraudulent and lacked international monitors.

Burundi said most election observers would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Journalists said they faced constant threat of arrest or attack, and many fled the country, while some civil society organizations have been closed.

A policeman fires an AK-47 rifle as protesters throw stones during a protest against Nkurunziza ahead of his controversial bid for a third term in Bujumbura on May 26, 2015. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)

The government shut the United Nations human rights office last year after its repeated criticism that the youth wing of the ruling party and security services were torturing, gang-raping and murdering political opponents.

Burundi's courts upheld Ndayishimiye's victory earlier this week, and his swearing-in is scheduled for August.

The government said Tuesday there would be a week of mourning for Nkurunziza's death.

With files from CBC News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.