The entrance to the Burning Man counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees were urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area.

The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert in Nevada where the festival is being held.

More than 12 millimetres of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, located about 177 kilometres north of Reno. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, at least another six millimetres is expected Sunday.

Organizers urged festival-goers to conserve their food, water and fuel.