At least 5 dead after building collapses in Nigeria

A three-storey residential building has collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, killing at least five people, with many feared trapped, emergency response services said on Monday.

"Twenty-three people have been rescued alive, including seven children and 16 adults," said Ibrahim Farinloye of Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency. "Nine of those rescued alive have been treated and discharged."

Among the dead are a mother and her son, Farinloye said.

The apartment building collapsed late Sunday night in the Oyingbo area of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial centre and most populated city with more than 14 million people.

Residents and passersby gathered before dawn as they joined a team of emergency and aid workers who searched through the rubble in search of survivors. It is not clear how many occupants were in the apartment building, located in a densely populated area of the city.

Building collapses in the West African nation are frequent, including in Lagos, which recorded five such incidents last year. One of those incidents occurred in November, when more than 40 people died after a highrise still being constructed crumbled on workers.

Authorities face accusations that they have failed to enforce building regulations to ensure that structures are safe.