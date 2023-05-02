Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected 'shotgun shells,' police say

A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.

The man was arrested "on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon," police said in a statement, adding that a controlled explosion had also taken place.

The arrest comes as police and security services prepare for King Charles's coronation on Saturday, which is expected to see large crowds line the streets of London and heads of state from around the world attend.

Buckingham Palace said neither the King nor his wife Camilla were at the palace at the time of the incident.

The statement said officers had taken the man into custody, and cordons had been put in place after he was found to have a suspicious bag.

"There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public," Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said.