A Belgian court says a Frenchman suspected of working for the Islamic State group in Syria has been found guilty of gunning down four people at a Jewish museum in 2014, making him the first European foreign fighter to be convicted of terror offences.

Judge Laurence Massart read the jury's verdict issued Thursday that said "Mehdi Nemmouche is guilty of committing four terrorist murders."

An Israeli couple and two staffers at the museum in Brussels were killed on May 24, 2014.

The museum shooting crystalized fears that European extremists would use combat experience from places like Syria to sow terror back home.

The 33-year-old Nemmouche sat impassively while the verdict was read.

Nemmouche could face up to 30 years in prison. The judge is expected to impose the sentence Friday.

An alleged accomplice, Nacer Bendrer, was found guilty of supplying the revolver and assault rifle used in the slayings.