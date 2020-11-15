Skip to Main Content
British PM Boris Johnson isolating after contact tests positive for COVID-19
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pictured in this Wednesday handout photo provided by the U.K. Parliament, is isolating after being told one of his contacts has tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson was hospitalized with the virus in April. (Jessica Taylor/The Associated Press)

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," a statement from his office said.  It went on to say that Johnson "is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19."

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about half an hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

Officials said they will discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can take part remotely in Parliament's business.

In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

