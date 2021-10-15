British MP stabbed multiple times, Sky News reports

Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.

Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed multiple times in an attack in the town of Leigh-on-Sea. There was no immediate word from officials on his condition, but a local councillor at the scene said that emergency workers were still attending to him.

Amess's London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called, but had no other details.

Police said in a tweet that an arrest had been made after a stabbing.

A man's been arrested following an incident in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeighonSea?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeighonSea</a>.<br><br>We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm.<br><br>A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else.<br><br>We'll bring you more info when we have it. <a href="https://t.co/U3dU7btoz7">pic.twitter.com/U3dU7btoz7</a> —@EssexPoliceUK

They did not name Amess, but his Twitter page said that the MP had planned to be at a building on Eastwood Road North to meet with constituents.

More to come.