British MP stabbed multiple times, Sky News reports

Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports lawmaker David Amess has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.

Essex Police say arrest has been made, not looking for anyone else

The Associated Press ·
(CBC)

Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed multiple times in an attack in the town of Leigh-on-Sea. There was no immediate word from officials on his condition, but a local councillor at the scene said that emergency workers were still attending to him.

Amess's London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called, but had no other details.

Police said in a tweet that an arrest had been made after a stabbing.

They did not name Amess, but his Twitter page said that the MP had planned to be at a building on Eastwood Road North to meet with constituents.

More to come.

With files from Reuters and CBC News

