British lawmakers vote today on changes to May's Brexit plan

British lawmakers will have the opportunity to vote on up to five proposed changes to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans on Wednesday, Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said.

Bercow said he had chosen an amendment put forward by Labour that calls on the government to adopt the opposition party's Brexit plans, including a permanent customs union with the European Union.

Among others selected, one calls on the government to rule out leaving the EU without a deal. Another one seeks to put into law May's promise that by mid-March Parliament will have chance to either back her deal, a no-deal exit, or a delay to Brexit.

Voting on these amendments will take place one by one from 2 p.m. ET. Each vote takes about 15 minutes, and the result is read out in Parliament. The lawmaker proposing each amendment can choose not to put it to a vote.