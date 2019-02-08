New
British, Irish leaders to meet amid Brexit tensions
U.K. due to leave the EU on March 29
The British and Irish leaders are meeting to discuss the Irish border — and mend fences — amid a tense U.K.-EU standoff over Brexit.
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will dine with Irish premier Leo Varadkar in Dublin to press her case for changes to Britain's divorce deal with the EU. Britain's Parliament rejected the agreement last month, largely over concerns about a provision designed to ensure an open border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.
Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29. The bid for last-minute changes has exasperated EU leaders.
But the parties have at least agreed to keep talking. The British and Irish attorneys general are holding talks Friday to see if there is any common ground on the border.
