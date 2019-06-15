Skip to Main Content
British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran on new hunger strike
A British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran for more than three years has begun a new hunger strike to protest against her detention, her husband has announced.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, accused of plotting against the Iranian government, detained since April 2016

The Associated Press ·
A photo of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen amongst candles during a vigil on the fourth birthday of her daughter Gabriella opposite the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, on June 11, 2018. Zaghari-Ratcliffe decided to go on a new hunger strike following her daughter's fifth birthday on June 11. Gabriella has not been allowed to leave Iran following her mother's arrest and is living with her grandparents. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Speaking outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Richard Ratcliffe said Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had told judicial officials in June she would refuse food but would drink water until she was granted unconditional release.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the charity arm of news agency Thomson Reuters, was detained at Tehran airport in April 2016 on charges of plotting against the Iranian government. She was convicted of spying and sentenced to serve five years in Tehran's Evin Prison.

She and her family have denied the allegations.

Ratcliffe said he would hold a vigil outside the embassy, and would fast in support of his wife, who previously went on a hunger strike in January.

On a petition website dedicated to freeing his wife, Ratcliffe said she has "long been eligible" for an unconditional release.

The detainee's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, appears during an Amnesty International-led vigil outside the Iranian Embassy in London on Jan. 16, 2017. (Alastair Grant/Associated Press)

High-level diplomatic attempts to secure her release have so far failed.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt granted 40-year-old Zaghari-Ratcliffe diplomatic protection in March, but Iranian officials refuse to recognize her dual nationality.

Reacting to the news that she had begun a hunger strike, Hunt on Saturday sent a message to Iran via Twitter, urging the Iranian government to "do the right thing, show the world your humanity & let this innocent woman home."

 

With files from CBC News

