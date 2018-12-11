British government aims for vote on Brexit withdrawal before Jan. 21

Britain's Parliament will vote on whether to approve Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal before Jan. 21, her spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.

May on Monday announced she would defer it and seek extra reassurances from the European Union to make sure it got through Parliament.

May will seek German Chancellor Angela Merkel's support on Tuesday for changes to the Brexit deal in a last minute bid to avoid a disorderly exit that would silt up the arteries of trade and roil financial markets.

Less than four months until the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on March 29, Brexit was plunged into chaos on Monday when May finally acknowledged that British lawmakers would not accept her current deal.

Amid demands for a national election, ridicule and blunt warnings that her eleventh-hour bid for a changed deal was in vain, May pledged to seek EU support for changes to make it more palatable to lawmakers.

The EU said it was ready to discuss how to smooth ratification in Britain, but that neither the withdrawal agreement nor the contentious Irish backstop would be renegotiated. The backstop is an insurance policy that would keep Britain in a customs union with the EU in the absence of a better way to avoid border checks between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

May had what her spokesperson characterized as a productive meeting early Tuesday with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and was set to meet with European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk later in the day.

May will hold a meeting of her cabinet on Wednesday afternoon.

I will meet <a href="https://twitter.com/theresa_may?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@theresa_may</a> this evening in Brussels. I remain convinced that the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brexit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brexit</a> deal we have is the best - and only - deal possible. There is no room for renegotiation, but further clarifications are possible. —@JunckerEU

Brexit will be discussed at a previously scheduled EU summit on Dec. 13 and14.

Without a deal, the options for the world's fifth largest economy include a last-minute agreement, probably struck in 2019, another EU referendum or national election, or a potentially disorderly Brexit without a deal.

The ultimate outcome will shape Britain's $2.8-trillion US economy, have far-reaching consequences for the unity of the United Kingdom and determine whether London can keep its place as one of the top two global financial centres.

Brexit undone?

May said the deeper question was whether Parliament wanted to deliver on the people's will from the 2016 referendum, or open up divisions with another national vote.

"If you take a step back, it is clear that the House faces a much more fundamental question. Does this House want to deliver Brexit?" May said.

Support for another referendum has been rising in recent months.

Pro- and anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside Parliament as Theresa May announced a postponement of a crucial parliamentary vote. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

Many business chiefs fear a chaotic Brexit that they say would weaken the West and spook financial markets.

"We view the situation with a mixture of worry and hope," one FTSE CEO said. "The hope comes from the fact that it's now such chaos it gets called off."

As investors and allies tried to work out the ultimate destination for the world's fifth-largest economy, rebel lawmakers in May's party said she had to go.

"If we can't go forwards with her deal ... then I'm afraid the only way to change the policy is to change the prime minister and I really think it's her duty to go," Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker said.

EU showing little sign of bending

A leadership challenge is triggered if 48 Conservatives write letters demanding one to the chairman of the party's so-called 1922 committee, Graham Brady.

Nobody wants the U.K. to leave. I cannot imagine where we could change something substantial in the withdrawal agreement." - Michael Roth, European affairs minister for Germany

The Labour Party was urged by other smaller opposition parties to trigger a vote of no confidence in the government but said it would not act right away.

"We will put down a motion of no confidence when we judge it most likely to be successful," a spokesperson said.

The most contentious issue has been the Irish backstop. May's critics say it could leave Britain subject to EU rules indefinitely.

An anti-Brexit demonstrator wearing a Santa Claus costume rings a bell and holds a placard outside the Houses of Parliament. The chaotic process has sparked anxiety, debate and protest. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

Juncker said neither side intended for the backstop ever to take effect, but it had to remain a part of the deal.

"We have a common determination to do everything to be not in a situation one day to use that backstop, but we have to prepare," he said. "It's necessary for the entire coherence of what we have agreed. It's necessary for Britain and it's necessary for Ireland. Ireland will never be left alone."

Germany's European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said the EU did not want Britain to leave, but added that substantial changes to the withdrawal agreement would not be possible.

"Nobody wants the U.K. to leave," Roth said. "I cannot imagine where we could change something substantial in the withdrawal agreement."