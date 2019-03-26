Willkommen zu Edinburgh? British Airways flight goes to Scotland instead of Germany

The flight on Monday seemed to go perfectly well, until passengers realized their plane had landed in the wrong city and wrong country.

A British Airways flight from London City Airport was supposed to head to Duesseldorf, Germany, but ended up in Scotland's capital of Edinburgh.

The airline said Monday the problem started when an incorrect flight plan was filed by WDL Aviation, which operated the flight on behalf of British Airways. Officials say the pilot followed the flight plan for Edinburgh, and air traffic control officials also were following the same flight plan and saw nothing amiss.

The crew and aircraft were sub-contracted from WDL under an arrangement known as a "wet lease."

"We are working with WDL Aviation, who operated this flight on behalf of British Airways, to establish why the incorrect flight plan was filed," British Airways said in a statement. "We have apologized to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually."

WDL Aviation said it had flown the passengers on to Duesseldorf after their unscheduled Scottish stopover.

"We are working closely with the authorities to investigate how the obviously unfortunate mix-up of flight schedules could occur," it said in a statement.

Ryanair, a competing budget airline, took to social media after the mixup to poke fun at British Airways.

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/British_Airways?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@British_Airways</a>, we have a present for you 👀 <a href="https://t.co/m3K9ZNk0Ew">pic.twitter.com/m3K9ZNk0Ew</a> —@Ryanair

However, some people online took it as an opportunity to chide the Irish-based airline.