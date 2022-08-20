Almost 2,000 workers at the United Kingdom's biggest container port are expected to start an eight-day strike Sunday over a pay dispute, in what would be the latest industrial action hitting a growing number of U.K. sectors.

Workers including crane drivers and machine operators are set to walk off the job at Felixstowe port on England's east coast, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.

The news comes as people across the U.K. faced travel disruptions Saturday for the third day this week. Thousands of rail workers continued a summer of strikes to seek better pay and job security amid soaring food and energy price hikes.

Only around one in five U.K. trains was expected to run on Saturday, with some areas having no services all day. Soccer and cricket fans attending games, as well as tourists, were among those affected.

On Friday, most of London's underground subway lines didn't run due to a separate strike.

The Unite union alleges Felixstowe port's parent company, CK Hutchison Holding Ltd., prioritized profits instead of paying workers a decent wage.

Port authorities, for their part, said they were "disappointed" Unite did not "come to the table for constructive discussions to find a resolution."

Felixstowe handles almost half of the container freight entering the country. The strike could mean vessels would have to be diverted to ports elsewhere in the U.K. or Europe.

In June, rail workers began a series of large-scale strikes that grounded national train travel. They're demanding better pay and working conditions as authorities try to reform the rail system, which has lost large chunks of its income due to the coronavirus pandemic and shifting commuting patterns.

More public- and private-sector unions are planning strikes as Britain faces its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. Postal workers, lawyers, British Telecom staff and garbage collectors have all announced walkouts for later this month.