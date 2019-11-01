Northern Irish man charged with manslaughter in deaths of 39 found in truck

A Northern Irish man has been charged with multiple counts of manslaughter in relation to the discovery of 39 bodies in the back of a truck near London last week, Irish broadcaster RTE said on Friday.

Eamon Harrison, 23, appeared in court in Dublin to face 41 charges of manslaughter, human trafficking and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration after the endorsement of a European Arrest Warrant, RTE said.

Neither Irish police nor Essex Police, the British force in charge of the investigation, had any immediate comment.

The RTE report said Harrison was accused of driving the trailer of the truck to Zeebrugge in Belgium before it later travelled to Britain. The bodies were discovered in the trailer in a nearby industrial estate after it was picked up at docks on the River Thames.

Maurice Robinson, 25, is believed to have driven the truck when it arrived in Essex.

Robinson, also from Northern Ireland, appeared in a British court earlier in the week on 39 counts of manslaughter, as well as charges of conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Earlier on Friday, British police said they were hunting two brothers from Northern Ireland who were described as being crucial to their investigation.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc last week ordered an investigation into alleged human trafficking activities after British police said at least some of victims may have come from the southeast Asian country.

On Friday, police in Vietnam arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the truck deaths in Britain last week, authorities said.