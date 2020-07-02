Britain will ease coronavirus quarantine for some air travellers, details this week

Britain will be easing the quarantine measures for air travellers, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, adding that more details of plan will be released this week.

"As we set out earlier this week ... we will be easing health measures at the border by allowing passengers arriving from specific countries and territories to be exempted from self-isolation requirements," the spokesman told reporters, adding that the details would come this week.

The government has said it would ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower risk for COVID-19, but has as yet not listed the countries that would include.

Britain's move comes just two days after the European Union said it will reopen its borders to travellers from 14 countries, including Canada.

Earlier this week, Ottawa extended until at least July 31 a sweeping travel ban that bars entry to all travellers who are not Canadian citizens, permanent residents or people entering from the U.S. for "essential" reasons.

There are limited exceptions for air crew, diplomats and immediate family members of citizens. Some seasonal workers, caregivers and international students are also exempt.